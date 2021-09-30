Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

