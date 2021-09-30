Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Head to Head Survey

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Krystal Biotech and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.36%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 132.19%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -31.44 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 39.59 -$30.15 million ($3.06) -3.62

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -14.46% -13.83% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,096.41% -82.25% -72.00%

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.