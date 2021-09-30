Head-To-Head Contrast: QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & State Street (NYSE:STT)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get QNB alerts:

9.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. State Street pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QNB and State Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million 2.62 $12.08 million N/A N/A State Street $12.08 billion 2.46 $2.42 billion $6.70 12.92

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.54% 12.60% 1.12% State Street 20.21% 10.67% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for QNB and State Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A State Street 0 6 6 0 2.50

State Street has a consensus price target of $93.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than QNB.

Summary

State Street beats QNB on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics. The Investment Management business provides services through State Street Global Advisors, which provides a broad array of investment management, investment research and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds and other sophisticated investors. It offers strategies for managing financial assets, including passive and active, such as enhanced indexing, using quantitative and fundamental methods for both the U.S. and global equities and fixed-income securities. The company was founded in 19

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.