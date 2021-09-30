Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

