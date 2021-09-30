Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post sales of $31.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.40 billion and the lowest is $31.50 billion. Centene posted sales of $29.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $125.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $129.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.19 billion to $138.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

