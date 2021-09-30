Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report $737.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.90 million and the lowest is $735.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $605.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of ANET opened at $345.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.44 and its 200-day moving average is $345.13. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $200.35 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,353 shares of company stock valued at $79,478,327 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.