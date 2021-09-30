Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) to Hold

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 22.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after buying an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 107,485.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

