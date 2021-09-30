Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Katapult has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

