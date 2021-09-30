Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Hold

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Galecto
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
See Also: Hold Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.