Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Hold

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

