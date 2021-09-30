National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

