Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $442.34 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

