B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,284 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

