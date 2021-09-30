B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.
NYSE:IRT opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,284 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
