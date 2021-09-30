SVB Leerink Comments on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

OSH stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.83.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 593,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $2,889,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 927,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,841,293 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

