Financial Comparison: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) & Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Waterstone Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.62 $81.14 million $3.30 6.28

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Waterstone Financial pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Waterstone Financial 28.39% 22.30% 4.24%

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment subjects to underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes for developing vacant or raw land and made to builders and developers with whom the Corporation has had long-standing relationships. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment comprises of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and to a lesser extent unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

