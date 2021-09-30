Analyzing Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Illumina and Cytek BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $3.24 billion 18.64 $656.00 million $4.50 91.47 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 19.36% 18.12% 10.90% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Illumina and Cytek BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 2 4 5 0 2.27 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Illumina presently has a consensus price target of $435.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.80%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.41%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Illumina.

Summary

Illumina beats Cytek BioSciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

