Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dynatronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

