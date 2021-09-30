Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “While having a lower correlation to oil and gas prices compared to its other energy peers, Pembina Pipeline hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn. Agreed, fundamentals have certainly brightened from last year but Pembina Pipeline is not out of the woods yet in terms of volumes transported through its systems. The firm’s high net debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while an elevated payout ratio means that Pembina is paying out more than what it earns. Besides, a fourth of Pembina Pipeline’s customers non-investment grade – higher than some of the company’s peers and involves greater counterparty risk. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet. Consequently, despite the midstream operator’s impressive year-to-date gain of 35.1%, there is unlikely room to run up further.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PBA. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

