$289.00 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post sales of $289.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.40 million and the lowest is $284.40 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $265.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $150.09 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.