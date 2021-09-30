Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.30 on Monday. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arko by 759.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 50,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Arko by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

