Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$4.24. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 713,382 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.11.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$545.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.