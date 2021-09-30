Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.10. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 817,532 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 9.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

