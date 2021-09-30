Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.46

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $6.60. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 62,010 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

