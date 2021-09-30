HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,334.38

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,334.38 ($30.50) and traded as high as GBX 2,375 ($31.03). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,370 ($30.96), with a volume of 106,999 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 282.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,334.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,165.17.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Wilson acquired 200 shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.