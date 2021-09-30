Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.11.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

TEAM opened at $387.60 on Thursday. Atlassian has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $420.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of -138.43, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 13.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

