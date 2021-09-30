Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $951.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,045 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

