$19.79 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post $19.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.63 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $19.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $78.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 billion to $79.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.80 billion to $82.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.91. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $344.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

