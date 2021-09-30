Arena Pharmaceuticals’ (ARNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

