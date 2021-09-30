Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target to $14.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
EVLO stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $386.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.29.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,095,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,536,000 after buying an additional 107,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 213,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 123,560 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
