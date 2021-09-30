Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target to $14.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

EVLO stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $386.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,095,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,536,000 after buying an additional 107,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 213,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 123,560 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

