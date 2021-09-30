AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,950 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,833 ($115.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,427.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,073.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

