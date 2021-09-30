Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $3.03. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 141,406 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTHR. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 448,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

