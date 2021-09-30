Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $189.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.64.

NYSE ECL opened at $212.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after buying an additional 49,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

