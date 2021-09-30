InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $206.00 at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $129.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $159.54 on Monday. InMode has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.88.

InMode’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in InMode by 83.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $57,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

