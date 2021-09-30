The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $27.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

