Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.07.

Cree stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. Cree has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Cree’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cree will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 743,815 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $72,842,000 after purchasing an additional 301,872 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 837,559 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

