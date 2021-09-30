SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.43. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 270,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.