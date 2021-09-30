Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $725.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

