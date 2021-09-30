Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) vs. Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Head to Head Contrast

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 5.55 -$1.06 million N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.81 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -4.63

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -41.49% -4.64% -4.46% Applied Optoelectronics -20.14% -9.77% -5.57%

Risk and Volatility

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubicon Technology and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.60%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Rubicon Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

