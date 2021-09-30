Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $53.72.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $124,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,533 shares of company stock worth $1,737,423. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

