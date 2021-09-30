The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

