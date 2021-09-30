Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Shares of PULM stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 213.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $125,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 108.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

