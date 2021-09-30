Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at ($7.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.52) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $21.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $268.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.02. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.