T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $165.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.92.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $128.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.