AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $254.08

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.08 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 226.20 ($2.96). AO World shares last traded at GBX 228.80 ($2.99), with a volume of 288,265 shares changing hands.

AO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AO World to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

