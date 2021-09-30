Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.82. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 20,138 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.