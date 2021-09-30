Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. Metsä Board Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.
Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile
