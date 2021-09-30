Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. Metsä Board Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service and graphical packaging applications.

