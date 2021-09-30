Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DWVYF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of DWVYF opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

