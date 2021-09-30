Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Glencore from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.