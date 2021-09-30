ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in ITOCHU by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITOCHU during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

