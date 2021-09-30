Critical Survey: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) vs. Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Entrée Resources and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 41.03%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.16% Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and Excellon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million N/A N/A Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.59 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -5.08

Entrée Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

