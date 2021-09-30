Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Reduced by KeyCorp

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a report released on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of MYE opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $724.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.